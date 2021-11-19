Vita Coco Company Inc (The) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vita Coco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

