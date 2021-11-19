VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VZIO opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,379,302 shares of company stock valued at $28,730,974.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.