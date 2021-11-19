VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.36 on Thursday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,380,914 shares of company stock valued at $28,764,971 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

