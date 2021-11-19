VIZIO (VZIO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2021 – VIZIO is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – VIZIO is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – VIZIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2021 – VIZIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

10/8/2021 – VIZIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

9/20/2021 – VIZIO is now covered by analysts at Cannonball Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. 29,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,380,914 shares of company stock valued at $28,764,971 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

