Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 8,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. Vontier has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

