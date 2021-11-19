Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 96.9% in October

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 49,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,808. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

