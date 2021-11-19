W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Critical Survey

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 W. P. Carey 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.69%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and W. P. Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 9.33 -$417.39 million ($4.56) -19.49 W. P. Carey $1.21 billion 12.01 $455.36 million $2.46 31.70

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -36.42% -352.82% -7.07% W. P. Carey 35.21% 6.26% 2.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

