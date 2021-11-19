W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $81.88. 505,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

