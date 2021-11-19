W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $482.27 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $494.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.47 and its 200-day moving average is $443.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

