Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 4,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $895.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.