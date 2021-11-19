Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.70

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €170.70 ($200.82) and last traded at €169.20 ($199.06), with a volume of 65018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €168.35 ($198.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.64 ($191.34).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €156.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.