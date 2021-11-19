Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 15,916 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

