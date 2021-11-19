Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $143.41. 207,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. The stock has a market cap of $399.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

