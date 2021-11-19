Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

