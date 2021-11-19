Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 3.6% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,290,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

