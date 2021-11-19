Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) vs. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Financial Analysis

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warby Parker and Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Warby Parker presently has a consensus target price of $64.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $443.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cooper Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.21 $238.40 million $58.68 6.90

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

