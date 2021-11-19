Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMG. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

