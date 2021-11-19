Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.79

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

