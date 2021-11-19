Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $342.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $222.52 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.