WazirX (WRX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $64.83 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $400.28 million and $64.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.37 or 0.07218981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.93 or 0.99505006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.