Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,664. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

