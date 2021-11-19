Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 624,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,404,891. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

