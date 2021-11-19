Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,078. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

