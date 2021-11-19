Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.99. 8,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.