Webster Bank N. A. Sells 747 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.76. 56,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,111. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $428.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

