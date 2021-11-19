Wedbush Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $250.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $97.92 and a 52 week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

