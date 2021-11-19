Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 235,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

