Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 271 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

AEP stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

