Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

