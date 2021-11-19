Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $312.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

