Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

CL opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

