Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Relic (NEWR)

11/18/2021 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/9/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

11/9/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

9/29/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Relic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

