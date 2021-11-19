Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 151,044 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $56,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $185.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

