Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,922 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $60,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $288.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

