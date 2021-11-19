Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $59.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,735 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $59,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $74.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

