Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 953,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

