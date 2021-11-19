Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 59,146 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,894,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,146 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE BSAC opened at $17.45 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.