WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,954 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after buying an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 738,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

