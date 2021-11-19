Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Purchases A$30,110.00 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Mike Roche bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$60.22 ($43.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,110.00 ($21,507.14).

Mike Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mike Roche bought 2,000 shares of Wesfarmers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$57.16 ($40.83) per share, with a total value of A$114,320.00 ($81,657.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.83%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

