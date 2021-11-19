West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 74.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $449.36 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.