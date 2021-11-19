Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the October 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.