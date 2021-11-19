Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
