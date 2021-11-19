Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

