Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.
Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
