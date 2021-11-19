Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.