Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 101,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,055. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
