Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 101,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,055. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.