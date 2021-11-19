Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.