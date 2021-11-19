Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $334,000.

DMO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 41,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

