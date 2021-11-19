WHALE Price Hits $16.72 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $115.47 million and $642,501.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.72 or 0.00029836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.