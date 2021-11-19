WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $13.52 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $678.80 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

