Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $547.84 or 0.00945749 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $59,458.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00072369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.71 or 0.07322522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.80 or 1.00188081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

