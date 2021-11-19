Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,709,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 106,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $473.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 0.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

